The former prosecutor and defense attorney is the first woman elected as Ontario County Court judge

CANANDAIGUA — History was made Saturday as Kristina "Kitty" Karle was sworn in as the first woman elected as Ontario Court judge.



After winning a tight race in the Republican primary in September over Edward Russ Kenyon, Karle, a former prosecutor and defense attorney, went unchallenged on the November ballot. Karle begins her career on the bench Jan. 1.

“We stand here today where Susan B. Anthony was tried in 1873 for voting in a presidential election,” said Caroline Wojitaszek, Niagara County district attorney and Karle’s roommate during college, during the keynote speech. "... I can think of no person more fitting or worthy to exemplify what Susan B. Anthony stood for and fought for. This moment is profound.”



Karle was sworn in by legendary attorney Joan de R. O’Byrne, who was introduced by retiring Judge William Kocher. Karle succeeds Kocher on the bench.



“My parents taught me you can be anything you want to be and here I stand being sworn in as Ontario County Court judge. My parents taught me to dream big and work hard,” said Karle. “I am profoundly grateful and humble to be sworn in as the first female Ontario County Court judge. Susan B., I hope you’re looking down on this ceremony and seeing the fruition of your work.”



