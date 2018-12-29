Anthony Louis Lamarca, 39, of 140 Westminster Road, was arrested Friday on a warrant for third-degree grand larceny, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

A Rochester man who had been wanted for over a year was arrested on an indictment warrant out of Ontario County after he was identified on a TV news show.

Lamarca was being interviewed by a reporter on the “Good Day Rochester” morning show when he was recognized, deputies said.

Lamarca was shown working as a bartender at a Rochester restaurant, deputies said.

Lamarca was arrested without incident and taken to Ontario County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Ontario County Court at a later date.