A CHEER ... to various Canandaigua Academy student athletes and St. Mary's fourth, seventh and eighth graders, who teamed up to spread holiday goodwill. In an annual event sponsored by the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Benedict's Parish in Canandaigua, the students — which included the girls varsity basketball team and the boys varsity lacrosse and football teams — assembled almost 300 Christmas baskets for people in need in Ontario County. Further cheers to all who donated food for the program, including Seneca Foods Inc., Tops, Wegmans and Genecco Produce.

A CHEER ... to Finger Lakes Community College graphic design major Mikayla Johnson, whose wine label design was selected by FLCC viniculture students to adorn the 2018 varieties that will be bottled in the spring. Johnson, a Farmington resident, employed elements that reflect the wine and the region: dark, earthy colors; a flock of migrating geese; and a seaplane, among others. Her design was chosen out of several designs submitted by FLCC graphic design students. Cheers to an example of synergy across academic disciplines that enhances the learning and professional experience in both majors.

A CHEER ... to Joshua Frey and his partner Julie, for their labor of gratitude. After the nonprofit Operation Build Up provided the Army veteran with a home for his family of nine as well as a vehicle, the two have been spending long days and nights putting helping the nonprofit as it works to renovate a new space in Conesus, Livingston County, for its mission of repairing cards and giving them to vets who need them to find or keep work. The Operation Build Up CEO said he told Frey he didn't owe them anything, but Joshua and Julie were insistent, and have been putting up drywall, insulation and the like. (Want to volunteer with the organization? Visit https://www.operationbuildup.com.)

A CHEER ... to Kyle Williams, the veteran defensive lineman for the Buffalo Bills who on Friday announced his retirement. He played all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills and, of course, not all 13 were filled with victories. But Williams never complained and never took a play off. He led by example and with heart and will be remembered as a player who embodied the blue-collar spirit of Western New York. So as Williams suits up for his final game on Sunday, we wish him well in retirement. He earned it.

A CHEER ... to Ontario County, for donating $4,000 to the Geneva City School District's Agricultural Education Program, and to the district for its plans to expand the program from the middle school to the high school next year. The program, in its first year at Geneva Middle School, has about 40 students. In a region where agriculture and ag-derived business are major elements of the local economy, this is, so to speak, seed money that can produce a bountiful harvest in skilled agricultural workers.