The longtime leader of the Sheriff's Office and Finger Lakes law enforcement community is retiring Dec. 31.

HOPEWELL — Outgoing Ontario County Sheriff Philip Povero had one goal when he started his four-decades-plus career in law enforcement.

Completely eliminate crime in the county so the jail could close and he could then retire to Florida.

“I didn’t achieve all of my goals,” said Povero, from his office at the jail. On this day, he’s in the process of trying to accomplish another goal, cleaning out his desk — there is a large trash receptacle present — but the day-to-day details of a job that never quite seems finished keep interrupting.

Povero, who started with the Sheriff’s Office in 1972 as a corrections officer and has served as sheriff since he was first elected in 1990, plans to work through New Year’s Eve.

There’s a lot to wrap up after 46 years, but he’s not at all disappointed that he could not achieve what most anyone would consider his impossible dream.

“Police officers are busy. The jail population is at a low point,” Povero said. “We are making strides in a positive way. We have a lot of positives. I hope we can continue to build on it.”

Saying goodbye

Povero, the longest-serving sheriff in county history and the longest-serving sheriff currently working in New York, first announced his retirement in November 2017.

Throughout the year he has been speaking to community groups left and right, as well as accepting congratulations and well wishes from people he doesn’t even know.

“It’s like the Jeter tour,” said Povero, referring to the former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter who was honored with gifts and ceremonies at Major League Baseball parks throughout his final season. “I’m so honored that so many groups and organizations have reached out to thank me for my service. It’s humbling to me.”

At many of these engagements, Povero — a graduate of Geneva High School, Finger Lakes Community College and Rochester Institute of Technology — is inevitably asked how he got his start. Well, listening to him speak in his deep, booming voice certainly gives a clue to an early job at the Geneva radio station, WGVA. It was after a radio interview with then Sheriff Ed Guinan, who heard the 20-year-old’s deep voice and got him thinking about a career in law enforcement, specifically, dispatching.

Guinan hired him, which Povero, who has worked in corrections, road patrol and as an investigator before serving seven terms as sheriff, said he is eternally grateful for, and he also is grateful for the late Sheriff Gary Stewart, for promoting him.

“I am grateful for the confidence they showed in me,” Povero said.

Wins

Several accomplishments come to his mind as successes during his tenure, such as getting school resource officers in all of the school districts in the county — including, this school year at the Finger Lakes-Wayne BOCES campus in Stanley. This was a task some 20 years in the making.

“This one is definitely a keeper,” Povero said.

The construction and opening of a new jail facility in Hopewell and the work of dispatchers — many of whom have saved lives themselves — are others. Implementing a modern communications system — remember, when Povero started, officers did not have portable radios, let alone cell phones — is a major task completed, especially when you consider how far the Sheriff’s Office had to go.

“We carried dimes in our pockets,” said Povero — and for those too young to know, that was to make calls from payphones — of those early days in his career.

Public safety concerns

Povero, who is one of only five recipients of the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute’s most prestigious award, the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award, was among the earliest in local law enforcement to recognize the opioid epidemic and to speak out publicly and frankly about it. He often emphasized this is a life-and-death issue that police officers cannot arrest their way out of, then or now.

“We saw this coming years ago,” Povero said. “This was a substance-abuse issue like nothing we’ve seen before. It was clear very early on opioids know no boundaries, ethnic background, or creed. This impacts all walks of life. I believe no family has not been impacted by the current drug abuse crisis, not only locally but nationally.”

Much effort has gone into trying to stem the problem, through having school resource officers in schools to get at the problem early on and efforts at the jail for education and treatment to change behaviors.

Still, he fears the problem is worsening. The wide availability of fentanyl — a deadly narcotic often used in combination with heroin and cocaine — and a resurgence in the use of methamphetamines concern him.

The move toward legalization of marijuana in New York also is troubling to Povero, particularly for someone who has worked so hard at making roads safer through driving while intoxicated enforcement and public education campaigns to curb the deadly practice of texting while driving and other forms of distracted driving.

Training is underway to help deputies better identify drivers who are under the influence of drugs in addition to alcohol, Povero said.

“Our work is cut out for us,” Povero said. “It’s a challenge that law enforcement faces on the horizon.”

Building bridges

Many other partnerships have been developed on his watch, ranging from having deputies stationed at Eastview Mall in Victor to the Partnership for Ontario County that helps in the fight against drug abuse. The Seniors and Lawmen Together group, or SALT, offers all sorts of safety tips and programs for senior citizens.

And the partnership with Ontario County government also has helped make the community a safer place to live, work and play, Povero said.

“I believe that Ontario County is unique in that there are no political biases, prejudices or agendas that obstruct the goal of safety for our residents,” Povero said. “People check their egos at the door to work toward the acceptable goal of safety for our residents.”

Undersheriff David C. Tillman, shortly before his retirement earlier this month after 40 years with the department, said Povero began building bridges since he started as sheriff.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police used to fight and compete, Tillman said, but not with Povero; he started the “Closest Car” concept — meaning the closest emergency car responds, regardless of agency — because it was the right thing to do.

Proof that such bridges and partnerships with community stakeholders were the right things to do comes in knowing that they have lasted and continue to thrive.

“The guy’s a builder,” Tillman said.

And he is well-respected among colleagues.

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said Povero has raised the level of professionalism of the Sheriff’s Office, as well as served as a great colleague and great friend to him.

“Phil has been a leader in our region,” said Virts, during a recent Ontario County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Bristol Supervisor Bob Green, who serves as deputy chairman of the Board of Supervisors and worked with Povero in the Sheriff’s Office for over 30 years, said Povero always treated him and others with dignity.

“It was always a pleasure” to work with Povero, Green said.

Successor

A partnership of a different sort has strengthened in the weeks since the November election.

Kevin Henderson, who in November defeated Silvio Palermo for a four-year term as sheriff, and Povero have communicated daily in the weeks leading up to his retirement and Henderson’s taking over.

Povero knows the Henderson family well. Henderson himself has worked in the Sheriff’s Office since the 1980s. His mother worked in the department for years and his father was a former state trooper. Povero calls Henderson’s brother, Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson, a friend in addition to a colleague.

Henderson has put together a solid team, including his choice for undersheriff, David Frasca, who will replace Tillman, Povero said.

“I’m very optimistic his new team will lead the Sheriff’s Office in a positive manner,” Povero said. “I have the utmost confidence in his team taking over the Office of the Sheriff.”

Even as his final day on the job approaches, Povero is still jotting things down as they come to mind for his successor, the kinds of things like payroll, human resources, program initiatives, meetings — you name it — that after so many years on the job are second nature for Povero and will prove helpful to Henderson.

Earlier this month, the Sheriff’s Office’s PSAP/911 emergency dispatch unit received news of its reaccreditation status — one of only 11 of 62 in the state to have done so, Henderson said. This is a difficult process to achieve and maintain because of the very strict operating standards, and shows Povero’s dedication to staff and community, Henderson said.

“His whole career has been focused on serving Ontario County, and he’s done an outstanding job in doing so,” Henderson said. “I am lucky with Sheriff Povero. He’s been more than helpful.”

Onward

Having made his retirement public over a year ago has given Povero the opportunity to thank those who helped him throughout his career, from the officers who outranked him at the beginning to the hundreds who now serve under him.

And he is especially thankful for his family, including his wife, Cyndie, son and daughter, and grandchildren, all of whom he and his wife will be spending more time with, he said.

“I’ve been blessed,” Povero said.

And he embarks on his new life with a clear conscience.

Povero said he doesn’t dwell on past cases, either positively or negatively. That’s done in case analysis and reviews, his ever-present focus on trying to improve on the service given to the people who call 911, Povero said.

If anything, he prefers to emphasize this aspect of the job — customer service.

“Do what’s right, do your best and treat other people with the dignity you want to be treated with,” Povero said. “We’re not always successful — we’re human and we stumble, but we pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off. We need to learn from those mistakes.”

Yes, he will miss the job, but one of the reasons why he is comfortable as retirement approaches is that he and his wife had spent so much time reflecting on and planning for it.

“She and I are eager to enter the next phase of our lives,” Povero said.

Henderson said he is more than ready to take over for Povero at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, the start of a new year and a new career, for him, and a new beginning for Povero.

When Povero turns off the lights that one last time on Monday, Henderson said he has more than prepared him and the department for a new administration.

When it's Henderson turn to switch those lights on again the next day, he said he is ready to move forward. And Povero has helped pave the way.

“He’s done a good job,” Henderson said.