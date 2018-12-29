Ontario County sheriff's deputies believe equipment failure led to the crash on Saturday morning.

Deputies said the Casella truck’s drive shaft came apart, forcing the rear of the truck to lift off the ground and slam back into the pavement.

The driver, Mario Vega, 50, of East Rochester, was taken by Finger Lakes Ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of back pain. A passenger, Austin W. Donohue, 21, of Brockport, was was taken by Finger Lakes Ambulance to Clifton Springs Hospital for treatment of a knee injury.

The highway was shut down for about two hours.

Clifton Springs firefighters also responded to the scene.