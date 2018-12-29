Seasonal Affective Disorder usually strikes this time of year.

Winter is truly upon us — days are shorter and darker, temperatures are frigid, and snow is seemingly always in the forecast. During this time of year, seasonal depression affects many of us as our bodies adjust to the changing seasons, especially in communities like ours that are farther from the equator.

First described in 1984 by Dr. Norman Rosenthal, Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is a form of depression that occurs at certain times of the year, usually in winter. According to the Cleveland Clinic, approximately 500,000 people in the United States suffer from SAD, and around 10 to 20 percent of the U.S. population suffers from milder forms of the disorders.

Don't brush off that yearly feeling as simply a case of the winter blues or a seasonal funk that you must tough out on your own. Read on to learn more about the causes and symptoms of seasonal depression and take steps to see your doctor if you notice warning signs.

Causes of seasonal depression

While the exact cause of seasonal depression is unknown, previous research and experts agree that the most probable cause is the lack of sunlight that comes with the changing of seasons.

Consider the impact variations in sunlight have on animal behavior: hibernation, reproduction and eating patterns.

Sunlight impacts humans, too, particularly the part of the brain that’s responsible for sleep, appetite, temperature, mood and activity. Some people do need a lot more light than others for these functions and therefore are more likely to be impacted by low levels of light.

A lack of sunlight may also cause a drop in serotonin, which may trigger depression.

Symptoms to look for

The signs and symptoms of SAD are similar to those of depression, however they appear as winter approaches and go away during springtime.

The symptoms can include, but are not limited to, anxiety, feeling guilty and worthless, indecision, low moods and despair, crying, social withdrawal and difficulty concentrating.

With seasonal depression, symptoms usually appear as autumn advances, will worsen as the amount of daylight decreases and go away when the sunnier days of spring and summer arrive.

Less commonly, people with the opposite pattern have symptoms that begin in spring or summer.

What to do

It’s normal to have days when you feel down and a little subdued, especially during the chilly winter months. However, if this happens for weeks at a time and you can’t find the motivation for normal activities, it’s time to see your doctor.

There are many treatment options for seasonal depression, including light therapy, which exposes patients to a light box every day that mimics natural outdoor light.

You can also make minor changes to your lifestyle such as opening your blinds to let in more light, going for a walk outside or sitting closer to windows with bright light.

About this series

Matt Sproul is chief of the Canandaigua Emergency Squad (CES), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit unit that receives no tax-based support. CES responds to more than 5,000 calls per year serving the towns of Canandaigua, Hopewell, Gorham and East Bloomfield and the village of Bloomfield. East Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance is a division of CES. For more information, go to canandaiguaes.org. If you have questions or want to get involved, send emails to info@canandaigues.org.