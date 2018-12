Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Dean's list

Marguerite Baldes, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Belmont University in Tennessee. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Alex Hernandez, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.