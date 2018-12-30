Alert covers multiple counties due to experience winds southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 60 to 65 mph.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch in effect late Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

The alert covers multiple counties expected to experience winds southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 60 to 65 mph.

Strong wind gusts may bring down trees and power lines and result in scattered power outages. Minor property damage is also possible, especially to roofs and siding. Travel in high profile vehicles will be very difficult at times.

Targeted area: counties of Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Livingston, Ontario, Allegany, Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus