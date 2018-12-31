The slopes will be open tonight until 10 p.m. Guests should dress appropriately for the forecasted weather.

Due to the weather forecast for this evening of rain and wind, Bristol Mountain has canceled its staff torchlight parade and fireworks display.

“We apologize and are disappointed for the change in plans but the weather is not conducive for these two activities to take place this evening," stated Bristol Mountain spokesperson, Drew Broderick.

The slopes will be open tonight until 10 p.m. Guests should dress appropriately for the forecasted weather. DJ Tori will host karaoke on the second floor of Rocket Lodge from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Carver’s Kitchen and the Satellite Lounge will be open this evening as well. Giant Jenga and coloring stations will available from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the first floor of Rocket Lodge.

The Family & Friends Night Special will still be available. A group of three can ski or snowboard from 4 p.m. until closing, Saturday and Sunday nights, for only $79. Lift tickets for additional group members are $30 each. Discounted equipment rental and free 5 p.m. First Time/Beginner one-hour class lesson are included with this special.

The slopes will be open on New Year’s Day from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.