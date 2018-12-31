The annual Greece Invitational high school bowling tournament recently was held at Dewey Garden Lanes.

Over 110 bowlers participated in the invitational, which included boys and girls divisions, a team event and a single-elimination tournament.

The team format used the best five individual games of a school’s bowlers. The three-game series resulted in Hilton winning overall for boys with 3,451 total pinfall, followed by Greece Arcadia with 3,350 and Greece Athena with 3,191. The girls overall winner was Hilton with 3,070 in total pinfall, followed by Greece Athena with 2,752 and Spencerport with 2,585.

Other participating schools included Webster Schroeder, Irondequoit, Greece Olympia and Greece Odyssey.

Team competition was followed by a head-to-head singles competition, determined by the eight highest individual series for each school and the next eight overall high series from any school. Bowlers were seeded from one to 16, and a match play format ensued.

The boys winner was Irondequoit’s Fabian Rivera with a 213 to 172 win over Athena’s Ryan Phillips. The girls winner was Hilton’s Elena Carr with a 213 to 203 win over Haley Grabowski from Greece Athena. Hilton’s Jake Ouriel set a new tournament single game record with a perfect 300 game.

High series awards went to Rivera with a 746 and Taylor Lucas from Hilton with a 630. High game awards went to Ouriel with a 300 and Leah Grabowski from Greece Athena with a 267.

The all-tournament teams were Rivera, Owen King from Greece Arcadia, Kevin Reiger from Webster Schroeder, Brad Carr from Hilton and Ouriel for the boys, and Lucas, Haley Grabowski, Caitlyn Johnson from Hilton, Elena Carr and Leah Grabowski for the girls.