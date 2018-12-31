Safety, staffing and opioid crisis are front and center for new Ontario County sheriff

For Kevin Henderson, this New Year’s Eve will be unlike any other. At 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1, notes Henderson, he will be Ontario County’s 55th sheriff.

It’s a job he takes seriously and with confidence, he explained during an interview Monday covering a range of issues he’ll face. From the opioid epidemic to public and school safety and staffing shortages, Henderson will have his hands full. A third-generation lawman with 34 years under his belt in most divisions in the county Sheriff’s Office, Henderson counts himself fortunate — with his experience, familiarity with the community and sheriff’s office, and all he has gained working under Sheriff Phil Povero, who is retiring.

“I know the players,” said Henderson, who this month appointed David Frasca his undersheriff. Frasca returns as second in command after retiring three years ago following a 32-year career in the office and continuing in law enforcement and as a part-time sergeant with Phelps Police Department.

Early Monday, coming off a three-day conference with incoming sheriffs statewide, Henderson had a full week planned that included meetings with various county leaders and community groups. He talked about issues on many people’s minds.

Drug use and opioid epidemic

Ontario County saw 30 overdose deaths last year, and 2018 is expected to match or exceed that. Henderson emphasized continued cooperation between multiple agencies and programs — involving law enforcement, prevention, treatment and recovery. He said he wants to ramp up training so deputies are better equipped to get drugs off the street. Such training includes questioning and interview techniques and other ways to better identify when illegal drugs are involved.

“We are not going to arrest our way out of this,” Henderson said during the campaign and again Monday. While law enforcement plays a big part, he wants to further explore ways to stress prevention, treatment and recovery. He mentioned going after federal and state grants that are available now to help pay for staffing and programs to fight the opioid crisis and related drug problems.

Henderson talked about employing the principles of Project Exile, which is a joint law enforcement/community program against violence, in combating the opioid epidemic. Project Exile is under the leadership and direction of Camp Good Days' Partners Against Violence Everywhere (PAVE) Initiative. It involves community agencies and law enforcement personnel working in selected neighborhoods to rebuild trust among residents and share information.

According to the most recent statistics from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Rochester Police Department, over a 16-year period the Project Exile program helped remove more than 15,600 illegal guns from the streets and “the homicide rate has not reached the high levels we saw prior to Project Exile,” according to project information. Henderson sees this approach as also helping remove illegal drugs from the street.

In related matters, Henderson reminded people about New York’s 911 Good Samaritan Law. The law absolves drug users from prosecution for certain drug violations as long as in good faith, they seek health care for a person suffering from a drug- or an alcohol-related overdose. This law saves lives, as does the use of Narcan (Naloxone), a life-saving emergency medication for opiate overdose. Narcan trainings and kits are provided in Ontario County free of charge.

On the possible legalization of marijuana in New York state — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for legalization of marijuana as part of his 2019 legislative agenda — Henderson said the move would “set up a whole new dynamic.” There would be a learning curve for law enforcement statewide, he said. He added that legalization wouldn’t mean unfettered use of the drug. As with alcohol, Henderson said there would be restrictions on its use.

Safety and security

With violence an increasing concern nationwide and Ontario County no exception, Henderson talked about partnerships between the various security and law enforcement agencies in the county working to keep the public safe.

Ontario County has big venues such as Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) and Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack that have systems and staffing in place to protect the public, he said. The Department of Motor Vehicles and other agencies are also involved in working with law enforcement for security purposes. More is also being done to prepare workplaces and schools for safety and handling emergencies, he said.

Henderson, a longtime school resource officer, is a strong proponent of resource officers in the schools. He said they play a vital role in school safety because they work right inside the schools, developing and maintaining rapport with students and staff.

Challenge at the jail

Ontario County recently graduated 10 new correction officers. That still leaves the jail needing seven additional officers. Two sections of the jail have been closed due to the staff shortage. Henderson said the jail could house as many as 290 inmates if it were fully staffed.

Fortunately, he said, the number of inmates is currently at an all-time low of between 130 and 140 inmates. Henderson said the job market is strong and that is likely factoring into fewer applicants for correction officers. He added it is also difficult to attract people to the position. He sees ramped-up recruitment efforts through education, programs and outreach as helping fill those needed positions

Henderson said it is important to him to remain visible and connected with the community in his role as sheriff — and he looks forward to Jan. 1.