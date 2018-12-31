Joan Trenchs Russo, a firefighter from Catalunya, Spain, recently stopped by the Ridge Road Fire District while visiting family in Greece.

Russo would visit the RRFD station on Stoneridge Drive as a child. These visits inspired him to become a firefighter, even after his move to Spain.

Chief Steve Mills and Russo swapped helmets during the visit. The helmet from Spain will be displayed in the trophy case at the fire station’s headquarters.

Visitors can call to set up a time, or are welcome to stop by if the trucks are in the station.