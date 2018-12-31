The AXOM Gallery & Exhibition Space, 176 Anderson Ave., Rochester, will display recent paintings and prints by Alan Singer in “Shapely” on Jan. 12-Feb. 23.

The exhibit, which represents Singer’s 28th solo exhibition, celebrates a blend of art and geometry. Design and color serve as guiding principles, as well as experimentation.

Paintings resembling cellular neighborhoods are arranged to create circulation and mutual affect. The primary colors equal energy, with correlation to astronomical events.

The imagery in Singer’s new art crosses the boundaries of science, visual art and mathematics. “Shapely” contains recent paintings in oil and acrylic, as well as select prints from the past four years.

The exhibit will open with an artist reception from 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 12. AXOM Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and by appointment.