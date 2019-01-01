Some years outlast here today, gone tomorrow. Take 1929, still defining the roof collapsing. Another year, 1969, still weds Woodstock, Chappaquiddick, and the First Men on the Moon.

Donald Trump domineered 2018 like cold does Siberia. He is unlikely to in 2019, given a new Democratic House of Representatives, the release of Robert Mueller’s special congressional probe, and announcement of as many Democrat candidates for president in 2020 as Santa recently had elves.

Last year I said the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton would top Roger Maris’s and Mickey Mantle’s combined 1961 home run record (115). I blew that big time. By contrast, Gary Oldman won an Oscar as Churchill, Korea remained dicey, and the GOP remained Andrew Cuomo’s greatest ally in forging a one-party New York state. I should have, and did, get them right.

Into the breach again your humble writer goes, too often humbled and vowing to do better. Ten years ago, Pew Research headlined: “Current Decade [2000-09] Termed Worst in 50 Years.” What will 10 years from now say of this decade? Here are some guesses in its final year.

1) Mo(town)jo Falling. For years elites have prophesied the self-driving car in the saddle. In 2019, the driverless auto will continue to stall, due to: (a) lack of safety (one pedestrian already killed); (b) one glitch after another; (c) our love of the road. Answer: (d) all of the above, especially (c). Remember: It is our wheel — not some robotic clown’s.

2) Having soared during 2017, this year’s Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by the greatest percentage since 1931’s. The 2019 average will close at: (a) 20,800 points; (b) 25,445; (c) 28,300. Answer: (b). While Wall Street hyperventilates, Main Street hums.

3) The Mueller probe, having seemingly begun in the Truman Administration, will show Trump: (a) as pure as the driven snow; (b) guilty of collusion with Russia; (c) sandbagged by a partisan prosecutor who ran far afield of his initial mandate, tried to find any crime/any field, and strove viciously to reverse a presidential election. Answer: (c). But we knew that.

4) What will candidates Richard Blumenthal, Cory Booker, Sherrod Brown, Kirsten Gillibrand, Mark Cuban, Kamara Harris, Eric Holder, and Elizabeth Warren offer, among others, announcing this year for president? (a) fidelity to identity politics; (b) contempt for America’s past; (c) probable inability to defeat Trump. Answer: (d) all of the above.

5) The Buffalo Bills will: (a) win the 2020 Super Bowl; (b) miss the playoffs for the second straight year; (c) announce a home-and-home series with Nick Saban’s University of Alabama Rolling Tide. Answer: (b). Still, the ’Bama scheme (c) intrigues.

6) Facing an imminent deadline for Parliament to back a deal to exit the European Union — “Brexit” — Prime Minister Theresa May now confronts the British term “sticky wicket.” Will she: (a) get approval, sealing a “Soft Brexit” with EU trade; (b) be spurned for not ensuring more British autonomy; (c) ask a second national referendum on whether the UK should even leave the EU? Answer: (d). Stay tuned.

7) The Trump-Congress border security shutdown will end: (a) this week; (b) late January; (c) Never. Answer: (b/c). Cash will open the government, but war will endure. Trump wants national security. Democrats want illegal aliens voting, even if cops get killed — e.g., by an illegal this week in California.

8) Say It Is So, Joe. Con: Joe Biden is 75. Pro: He has an image centrist enough to cop moderates, a core sufficiently liberal to max the Resistance, and would be a near-cinch to win his home, Pennsylvania, without which The Donald is dead. On a 1-10 scale, how much do Dems want to hate Trump (see above candidates) instead of to win (Biden)? (a) 2; (b) 5; (c). 8. Answer: (b). This answer will decide the 2020 Election.

9) Trump ran for president vowing to erase the U.S. trade deficit. Instead, it widened to $503 billion through October 2018 v. $451 billion in the same 2017 time. In 2019, the deficit will: (a) rise; (b) vanish; (c) stagnate. Answer: (c), lasting partly because we’ve used the sustaining power of tax cuts to buy imports.

10) The World Series will be won by the: (a) Astros, their last title 2017; (b) once-bedeviled Red Sox, incredibly pocketing four Series since 2004; (c) Yankees, as improbably, their last world crown 2009. Answer: (c) New York seizes its last chance to keep the 1980s the franchise’s sole decade sans title.

Some New Year’s predictions die in the crib. Others are cited by the soothsayer as evidence of his/her wisdom. Yet others will be cited as proof of the prognosticator’s ignorance. At one time or another almost all of us will play each role.

No matter what you prophesy, have a fine and peaceful New Year.

Curt Smith’s newest book, "The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House," was released this summer. He is a former speechwriter to President George H. W. Bush, Associated Press “Best in New York State” radio commentator, and senior lecturer of English at the University of Rochester. He writes twice monthly for Gatehouse Media. Email: curtsmith@acc.net.