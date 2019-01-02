Students at Chestnut Ridge Elementary School now have a new destination to develop 21st-century skills, explore ideas, learn how to communicate and collaborate with teammates, and become creative problem solvers: the Open Mind Zone.

What looks like an ordinary classroom is designed to become a makerspace focused on student-centered inquiry.

Makerspaces like the Open Mind Zone are collaborative work spaces where students can gather to share ideas, knowledge and equipment. Each elementary school in the Churchville-Chili Central School District plans to create its own unique makerspace.

Teachers will use the spaces for advanced hands-on projects, aligned to any grade-level curricula. Students can gather to collaborate, build or invent. Projects might include coding or robotics, science or engineering experiments, visual arts, or journalism and video production. Each school’s space will evolve independently, focusing on their own community’s interests and needs. The shared goal in all the makerspaces, regardless of technology or materials used, is to encourage curiosity and help children learn lifelong skills, like teamwork and problem solving.

On its opening day, the Open Mind Zone was filled with second-grade students learning about coding as part of the international Computer Science Education Week. This was their first experience with writing lines of code to control the actions of robots, and instructional technology specialist Megan Hugg started with a lesson called “Coding Unplugged.” There wasn’t a computer or a robot in sight; at this point the learning was all conceptual.

“We begin by getting students comfortable with the vocabulary of coding, terms like logarithms, bugs and debugging,” Hugg said. “Then, they imagine the instructions they would need to write to direct a robot to move cups and place them into a pattern: pick up, move forward, put down. Students learn how to work in teams, writing simple code. They roleplay and become ‘robots,’ testing the code instructions to see if they actually work.”

From this basic beginning, students move on to working with real robots and programming kits, like Ozobot, Dash & Dot, littleBits and Lego Mindstorms. Children as young as kindergarten-age are learning the principles of computer science at Churchville-Chili elementary schools. The possibilities for learning in the new makerspaces aren’t limited to science, technology, engineering, arts and math subjects.