In December Nelson pleaded guilty to felony drug dealing and agreed to an 8-year sentence. With his latest arrest he now subjects himself to a potential 15-year sentence.

CANANDAIGUA — A Geneva drug dealer reportedly jeopardized an eight-year sentence arrangement — having taken a plea deal to second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class "A" felony — after being arrested again, on assault charges.

Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Heather Hines confirmed that Miles Nelson, 25, was charged Saturday with second-degree strangulation by City of Geneva Police and ordered held without bail given his criminal history.

During Nelson's guilty plea in December, Judge William Kocher issued an enhancement warning, stating if he violated any of his probation terms while awaiting sentencing, he would be subjected to a potential maximum sentence by newly sworn-in Judge Kitty Karle. Nelson now subjects himself to a potential maximum sentence of 15 years on the top count alone.

During his guilty plea last month, Nelson admitted selling over 28 grams of cocaine as part of a drug investigation operation.