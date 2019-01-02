Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Hilton

Alexandra Avangelista, Nicole Bansbach, Emma Beach, Matthew Butts, Sarah Danzinger and Megan Sheelar, of Hilton, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester.

North Chili

Sarah Cona, Sicilia Lenzo, Grace Miller, Ashlyn Raines, Allison Risewick and Deanna Tinch, of North Chili, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester.

Rochester

Renee Angarano, Lauren Begy, Vy Bui, Kaitlyn Buckert, Rita Cancellieri, Kaderia Cox, Kourtney Damann, Andrew Dinsmore, Shelby Ennis, Thomas Farmer, Lindsay Fink, Frank Gaffney, Julianna Gatto, Timothy Goetzman, LaMont Haywood, Erynn Hill, Cecilia Hoskins, Lul Ibrahim, Victoria Lebedko, Taylor Lepp, Rhys Levesque, Julia Lotta, Nevasse Magone-Fragale, Arielle Mahoney, Rayna Mandara, Franca Mantisi, Emily McIntyre, Danielle Meeker, Samuel Melita, Tessa Miller, Nejra Mirvic, Lianne Moscato, Lauren Nichols, MacKenzie Noto, Victor Pascucci, Cameron Perez, Mackenzie Reed, Brianna Rizzari, Olivia Salemi, Adoniadis Savidis, Daniel Shaw, Katelyn Smith, McKenzie Smith, Allison Stadler, Molly Swidrak, Leanni Tate, Nicole Todd, Jamie Trau, Amanda Wendt, Brendan Wind and Rachel Wyche, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester.

Josie Gardner, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Gardner majors in international relations.