The news staff looks back at an eventful year of local news.

The year 2018 was, by all accounts, a most eventful year for local news.

Moving forward into 2019, some of Messenger Post Media's news staff members share the stories that left a mark on them as well as affected the community. In many senses, these stories will dictate the key stories coming in the new year.

Mike Murphy

Fresh off a year in which Canandaigua Fire Department staffing touched off many heated debates, a near tragedy on the first Saturday of January in 2018 ensured that the issue would not be forgotten.

Nor was it.

The immediate concern of adequate fire department staffing and the bigger-picture state of providing fire service now and in the future emerged from several smaller stories as one big top story for 2018, beginning with the successful rescue of a woman from a Camelot Square apartment and ending with the adoption of a 2019 budget that includes funding for more Canandaigua firefighters.

The year started when Canandaigua Fire Department Capt. Don Phillips and firefighter Ben Cramer — who for much of 2017 served as interim fire chief — pulled an unconscious Michelle Fridley from a fire at her apartment. For a time she was listed in critical condition after she was rescued and then hospitalized, but she would go on to recover — more on that later.

Fire Chief Frank Magnera, who was only a few months into the job at the time of the fire, summed up Phillips’ and Cramer’s actions: “I don’t want to say it’s routine, because it’s not. I’m extremely proud of them.”

A month later, Fridley would attend a ceremony that recognized the heroic efforts of Cramer and Phillips, who in February were presented with Liberty Medals by state Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua. The medal is considered the state Senate’s highest honor for individuals.

Fridley said after meeting and thanking them in person: “Reliving that was hard, but what it did was show just how much they are heroes for coming in to rescue me. I thought I was done.”

Shortly after the fire, footage from Cramer’s helmet camera not only detailed the rescue, but provided a chilling look at what it’s like to enter a burning structure, barely able to see what’s in front of you — and it helped reignite a community debate over the appropriate level of firefighter staffing.

A roundtable discussion among officials from various area fire departments was scheduled in the aftermath of the blaze. The get-together generated discussion on the pros and cons of a regional approach to delivering fire service, some of the common issues facing departments, and how best to move forward.

In early March, the city and town of Canandaigua agreed to split the cost of a fire service study by the Center for Public Safety Management.

While waiting for the release of this outside agency’s report on the delivery of fire service, a milestone anniversary provided yet another reminder of the dangers inherent in fire service. May 20 marked the 40th anniversary of the death in a garage fire of volunteer Canandaigua firefighter David G. Flynn. Then 25, Flynn was the last Canandaigua firefighter killed in the line of duty.

The long-awaited fire service report was released to the public and discussed during a packed-house presentation in August.

The 115-page report offered a host of recommendations, including the need to increase Canandaigua Fire Department staffing, which was “substandard and provides a false sense of security” because of a lack of adequate staffing.

Out of that public meeting came a proposal from the town of Canandaigua: The town would pay for half of the cost of adding two more firefighters, if the city would do the same, by February 2019.

After many lengthy budget workshops, a city spending plan was adopted earlier this month. Funding for two more firefighters, as well as a third firefighter, who will replace a retiring firefighter in February, was included.

On reflection, what has become evident to me is there are no easy answers. What the city has done in 2018 is only a beginning; more steps will be taken in 2019 as the fire report’s recommendations are further debated and either acted on or not.

As these discussions intensify, more issues will inevitably arise. What is the right number of firefighters to have on the roster? City officials say the police department and public works department are understaffed — when do their needs get addressed? What new issue will emerge in the months ahead?

Perhaps the results of a citizen survey conducted earlier in 2018 will help guide city officials in their decision making in 2019, as it did for the City Council on the fire staffing issue.

One of the more heartening outcomes to come about happened during a discussion on a proposed plastic straw ban in city bars and restaurants, which ended up shelved, at least for now.

Among those who protested the proposal was none other than Michelle Fridley, who is a quadriplegic as a result of a car crash several years ago. Yes, the same person who was rescued from the apartment fire in early January was able to advocate against this proposal on behalf of the disability community.

So you have two of the firefighters who work to make the community a better place being repaid by the woman they saved, who in turn also is trying to make the community a better place. This during a year when city and town officials also demonstrated a willingness to do their part to better the community.

Julie Sherwood

Politics. I couldn’t recap my most pressing stories of the year without talking about congressional seats and local races. I’m thinking hot Republican primaries to fill seats for Ontario County Court judge and sheriff and two congressional races pitting GOP incumbents against Democrats new to Washington politics — one race ending in victory for an indicted congressman who won a fourth term by the skin of his teeth.

What more could you ask for?

The primary for county court judge early on sparked controversy. At issue: an Ontario County Republican Committee endorsement before the primary, raps of negative campaigning, petition challenges and reports of stolen campaign signs. The Republican primary for sheriff had its moments, though they paled in comparison.

The 27th Congressional District captured a nationwide audience. That came about after Republican Chris Collins — a three-term congressman and President Donald Trump’s earliest and most ardent supporter in Congress — was arrested Aug. 8 by the FBI. Ordinarily, Collins would sail through another election in his largely Republican 27th without a hitch. But after he was indicted on securities fraud and lying to the FBI, all bets were off. GOP party leaders in the 27th scrambled to replace Collins on the ballot with a more sure-fire winner for their party. But standing in the way were election law ballot restrictions and Collins himself, who first said he’d step aside and later announced he was staying in the race.

Meanwhile, the campaign of Democratic opponent Nate McMurray took off. McMurray captured support from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. He fired up voters across the district, Democrats as well as a contingent of Republicans dubbed “Republicans for Nate.” McMurray drew crowds at rallies in Canandaigua and other areas in Ontario County, which mirrored excitement for his campaign districtwide. Collins launched scathing and what some charged were misleading campaign ads attacking McMurray; McMurray talked up Collins’ indictment.

As the election neared, the Ontario County Republican Committee held a huge rally in Canandaigua promoting GOP candidates. Collins made a late, unannounced appearance. On election night, the race was too close to call. McMurray, trailing by just a few thousand votes, cited voting irregularities and called for a recount. On Nov. 20, Collins declared victory as absentee ballots preserved his lead. McMurray conceded about a week later.

But wait.

The race for the 27th — as well as the 23rd Congressional District that also covers a portion of Ontario County — is still on.

McMurray and Democrat Tracy Mitrano, who was defeated in the 23rd by Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, are keeping up momentum. After all, with the presidential election in 2020, when congressional seats will again be up, there’s no time to waste. Mitrano announced this past week she will be holding weekly media calls covering major issues beginning the second week of January. McMurray and supporters are behind a “Fight Like Hell” campaign to boost McMurray and like-minded candidates. There are town hall events planned and more.

Stay tuned.

Josh Williams

I started at Messenger Post Media in October and immediately began covering Ontario County Court proceedings.

Even in the most disturbing of these cases you can find light, and that couldn’t be more evident in the sentencing of Steven Feliciano, who was sentenced to 35 years to life for raping a family member.

The victim, now in her 20s, testified in court to Feliciano’s manipulative ways.

The incredible part is the strength and mind-set of this young woman. Not only did she courageously face the predator in court, but she has defied him with her mental strength and pursuit of happiness and success — dean’s list, honor roll and soon to be graduating from college. An incredible young woman with great courage.

Another memorable story came out of the Ontario County court, but this is one of celebration, as two families adopted children on National Adoption Day. The courtroom was packed with smiling faces as well as tears of joy as the children became official members of new families.

Greg Miller and wife Rachel adopted 13-year-old Joshua, and another 3-year old boy was adopted by a Rushville family.





