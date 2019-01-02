Dixon Schwabl, an advertising, marketing and public relations agency in Victor, recently announced the promotions of Will Browar and Cathleen Wells, of Pittsford; Michele Diehl, of Rochester; and Michael Reed, of Hilton.

Browar was promoted to web development supervisor. He will oversee the agency’s team of web developers and digital designers to produce websites and other collateral for digital marketing campaigns.

Browar has worked in the marketing and communications field for 12 years, and joined Dixon Schwabl in 2007. He most recently served as manager of web development and user experience. Browar earned his bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Diehl, who was promoted to senior account supervisor, will work with the agency’s team to develop and execute annual advertising strategies for Community Bank N.A. She will lead creative development for all bank campaigns, and oversee strategy and execution of content marketing and social media to ensure alignment with all other initiatives.

Diehl has nearly a decade of experience in marketing, spending seven of those years in advertising agencies. She joined Dixon Schwabl in 2015 and most recently served as account supervisor. Diehl earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from Siena College.

As automated marketing supervisor, Reed will oversee the growth and development of the agency’s automated marketing product offering and team. He will lead automated marketing strategy, recommendations, system development and tactics for the agency and client accounts.

Reed has nearly a decade of experience in digital marketing. He joined Dixon Schwabl in 2016, and most recently served as manager of analytics and automated marketing. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Mansfield University and Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Rochester, as well as his Marketo Certified Expert certification.

Wells was promoted to vice president of martech strategy and solutions. She is responsible for revenue growth operations and overall quality of marketing technology services, including strategy, engagement systems, web development, marketing automation, data governance and analytics. She will build, lead, nurture and grow team talent.

Wells has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and technology. She has been with Dixon Schwabl since 2014, and most recently served as director of marketing technologies and systems. She earned her MBA from UR and Master of Fine Arts in new media from RIT.