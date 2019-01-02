The Genetaska Club will mark its “Crazy Hat” month with a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 at The Northside Inn, 311 N. Washington St., East Rochester.

Anyone who wears a crazy hat will be eligible for first-, second- and third-place prizes. Lunch will be a buffet.

New members are welcome. Call (585) 738-5969 for information.