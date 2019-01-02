State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Wayne County involving a garbage truck. It happened Wednesday morning in the town of Wolcott.

Troopers responded at approximately 7:25 a.m. to the town of Wolcott near East Port Bay Road between Furnace and Wheeler roads for a car into a garbage truck.

Troopers say that a 77-year-old man struck the back of a parked garbage truck on East Port Bay Road and was transported to Newark-Wayne Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

East Port Bay Road between Furnace and Wheeler roads are expected to remain closed for several hours while the investigation continues.