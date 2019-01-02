The following births occurred on Dec. 2-31, 2018, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Clifton Springs: Cory and Adam Caldwell, a girl, Raelyn Lee Caldwell, Dec. 5, 5 pounds, 14 ounces.

Dundee: Stephanie Wolfe and Ethan Browning, a boy, Beau Brooks Browning, Dec. 12, 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Geneva: Emily Bulger, a boy, Evander David Bulger, Dec. 11, 6 pounds, 14 ounces; and Saimied Garrafa and Emmanuel Huertas, a boy, Zaahir Emmanuel Huertas Garrafas, Dec. 20, 9 pounds, 4.8 ounces.

Lyons: Brooke Hartman, a girl, Madison Sophia Taylor, Dec. 3, 7 pounds, 1 ounce; Britnie Comer and Jonathan Welch, a girl, Paitlynn Avery Mae Welch, Dec. 5, 7 pounds, 6.3 ounces; Bridget Knapp, a boy, Sebastian Maxwell Knapp, Dec. 11, 5 pounds, 14.5 ounces; Brianna Lee and Timothy Martinez, a boy, Timothy Allen Martinez Jr., Dec. 16, 5 pounds, 6.1 ounces; and Allicia and Collin Granger, a girl, Adalyne Grace Granger, Dec. 2, 8 pounds, 6.5 ounces.

Newark: Angelique Carlin and Bryan Hilfiker, a girl, Laila Rae Hilfiker, Dec. 2, 8 pounds, 7.6 ounces; Tiffany and Stacy Brown, a girl, McKenzie Kristina Brown, Dec. 18, 9 pounds, 2.2 ounces; Sheena and Robert Humby, a boy, Robert Daniel Humby, Dec. 26, 7 pounds, 10.3 ounces; and Ayshia Heers and Devin Couillard, a boy, Connor John Couillard, Dec. 28, 6 pounds, 1.7 ounces.

Ontario: Kristen Mosher and Tyler Jarvis, a boy, Cameron Michael Jarvis, Dec. 8, 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Palmyra: Brianna Predmore and Wesley DeRycke, a girl, Callie Elizabeth DeRycke, Dec. 10, 7 pounds, 6 ounces; and Nicole Wright and Colby Cornell, a boy, Bladen Michael Cornell, Dec. 25, 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Penn Yan: Marie and John Hanson, a girl, Carly Ellen Hanson, Dec. 31, 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Savannah: Brittany and Alex Marro, a girl, Willow Elizabeth Marro, Dec. 30, 8 pounds, 2.3 ounces.

Seneca Falls: Sarah Newman, a girl, K’Lynn Peters Newman, Dec. 12, 7 pounds, 12 ounces; Tiffany Swinehart and Sean Osterhout, a boy, Brody Michael Swinehart, Dec. 13, 8 pounds, 4 ounces; Heather Irvin and William Leonard Jr., a boy, Marshall Daryl Leonard, Dec. 24, 5 pounds, 9 ounces; Christina Harris and Jacob Kuhlmann, a girl, Braelynn Bexly Kuhlmann, Dec. 28, 7 pounds, 11.6 ounces; and Hailey and Christopher Freeman, a boy, Aqua Sincere Freeman, Dec. 27, 5 pounds, 5 ounces.

Sodus: Cheyenne Doll and John Fuller, a boy and girl, Daymon James Caldwell and Jenna Lee Joy Jane Fuller, Dec. 6, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and 6 pounds, 14.5 ounces.

Sodus Point: Alison Roden and Jordan Lang, a boy, Brantley Michael Lang, Dec. 22, 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

Waterloo: Taylor Eggleston and James Lobner, a girl, Alana Lynn Lobner, Dec. 13, 5 pounds, 7 ounces; Denise and Jerry Rowe, a girl, Jazlyn Lee Rowe, Dec. 21, 7 pounds, 4 ounces; Colleen Bremer and Matthew Travis, a girl, Keira Harper Travis, Dec. 24, 6 pounds, 15 ounces; and Megan Jaycox and Tyler Morse, a girl, Chelsie Lynn Morse-Jaycox, Dec. 25, 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Wolcott: Stacy Scott and William Staples, a girl, Katerina Jane Staples, Dec. 14, 7 pounds, 3 ounces.