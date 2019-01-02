Rochester airman completes basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Daionie Davis, of Rochester, recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Davis completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an Associate in Applied Science degree through Community College of the Air Force.

Davis graduated from Spencerport High School in 2018. She is the daughter of Walter and Starica Davis, and the granddaughter of Maxine Davis, all of Rochester.

Greece resident joins Erdman Anthony

Regina Startzel, of Greece, recently joined Erdman Anthony in Rochester as a senior administrative assistant.

Startzel has 17 years of experience providing support in fast-paced, team-oriented professional settings.

Erdman Anthony provides infrastructure engineering and support services to private industry and government clients.

Dixon Schwabl promotes Hilton resident

Dixon Schwabl, an advertising, marketing and public relations agency in Victor, recently promoted Michael Reed, of Hilton, to automated marketing supervisor.

Reed will oversee the growth and development of the agency’s automated marketing product offering and team. He will lead automated marketing strategy, recommendations, system development and tactics for the agency and client accounts.

Reed has nearly a decade of experience in digital marketing. He joined Dixon Schwabl in 2016, and most recently served as manager of analytics and automated marketing. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Mansfield University and Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Rochester, as well as his Marketo Certified Expert certification.