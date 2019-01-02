Pinnacle Lutheran Church, 250 Pinnacle Road, Rochester, will host “Building Support for Caregivers of a Loved One with Memory Loss” from 1 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 12.

The free community informational program will cover Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and memory loss; the needs of family caregivers; how to use creative improv as a tool; and building support networks.

Reservations are requested. Call (585) 287-6430 or email wfambro@lifespan-roch.org for information.