Antonia Mendez, 15, was last seen at her home on Elm Street in Penn Yan on Monday according to the Penn Yan Police Department.

Police say that they believe the teen told her mother she was going to Eastview Mall in Victor but never went. She is believed to be somewhere in the Rochester area.

Antonia has contacted family through social media and states that she does not want to return home.

The 15-year-old is under the supervision of NYS Office of Children and Family resources and was wearing an ankle monitor that she has since been cut off.

Antonia is 5 feet 3 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.