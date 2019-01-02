Police are asking for your help to find a Penn Yan teen who went missing after visiting a Victor mall. Antonia Mendez, 15, was last seen at the Eastview Mall in Victor on Monday.

Antonia Mendez, 15, was last seen at the Eastview Mall in Victor on Monday, according to the Penn Yan Police Department.

Mendez is 5 feet 3 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.