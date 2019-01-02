The American Red Cross is encouraging people to help meet the need for blood and platelets by resolving to donate this January, which is national blood donor month.

The role of blood and platelet donors has been celebrated each January for nearly 50 years. At this time of year, busy holiday schedules, extreme winter weather and seasonal illnesses impact donor turnout.

Donors will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt if they come in by Jan. 6, while supplies last. All who donate during the month will receive a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ Donuts. Opportunities to host a blood drive are available.

Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org for information.