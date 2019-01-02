Screen Plays is hiring a set and costume designer for “You Can’t Take it With You,” which will run March 8-18 at the Multi-use Community Cultural Center in Rochester.

This comedy by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart is about the importance of living life to the fullest, and how two families find a way to accept each other. Set in the 1930s, the eccentric Sycamore family will be tested when one of its members agrees to marry the son of ultra-conservative parents.

Screen Plays features stage plays adapted into film during Hollywood’s Golden Age. “You Can’t Take it With You” premiered on Broadway in 1936. It was turned into a 1938 film directed by Frank Capra, and starring Jimmy Stewart, Jean Arthur and Lionel Barrymore.