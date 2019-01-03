The Genesee Valley Branch of the American Public Works Association named the Allen Padgham Road Bridge over Ganargua Creek in Farmington a 2018 Project of the Year for structure projects in the less than $5 million category.

The project, designed by Erdman Anthony and owned by the Ontario County Public Works Department, replaced an existing two-span, 120-foot bridge with a single-span, 150-foot steel multi-girder bridge with integral abutments. The bridge opened in September 2018.

Representatives from Ontario County and Erdman Anthony will attend the awards ceremony on Jan. 31 at the RIT Inn and Conference Center in Henrietta.