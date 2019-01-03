Jim Durfee recently retired from Bergmann in Rochester after 18 years with the company and 35 years of professional practice.

In addition to his nearly two decades as design principal, Durfee was a member of the firm’s board of directors, serving in 2004-06 and 2009-12. He plans to stay active with Bergmann as a staff consultant and continue his engagement with the community through civic activities.

His architectural career is marked by his passion for applying timeless, classic design principles to contemporary projects. His expertise in historic rehabilitation and restoration helped transform neglected historic structures into substantial new community assets.

Durfee worked on the city of Rochester’s Public Safety Building, University of Rochester’s Witmer House, the American Cancer Society’s B. Thomas Golisano Hope Lodge and the downtown Windstream/Gannett Building. He worked with numerous educational institutions, including UR, Rochester Institute of Technology, St. John Fisher College and Alfred University, as well as on health care, municipal, institutional, commercial and housing projects.

“Jim’s commitment to his profession and community can be seen in the buildings he designed and the organizations he supported,” said Pete Giovenco, president and CEO of Bergmann. “We thank Jim for his years of service to our clients, mentorship to our staff and leadership in our community.”

Durfee received professional awards for architectural design and public service, including AIA Rochester’s Medal of Distinction in 2013. He served as president of AIA Rochester and the Memorial Art Gallery, serves on the boards of the Architectural Foundation of Greater Rochester and Landmark Society of Western New York, and serves on the Dean’s Council for the RIT Graduate School of Architecture.

A licensed architect in numerous states, Durfee holds a master’s degree in architecture from Columbia University.