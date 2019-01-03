Brighton Memorial Library, 2300 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, announded its January programs.

Drop-in story times

For children accompanied by a caregiver.

All ages: 10 a.m. on Jan. 7, 14 and 28.

Tot Time: 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 7, 14 and 28.

Wobbly Toddlers — Early walkers: 10 a.m. on Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Lap Sit — infants to pre-walkers: 11 a.m. on Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Pajama Time — all ages: 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30 in the Discovery Room.

Preschool: 10 a.m. on Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Children’s and family programs

Read to Lily, a beagle-mix therapy dog: 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Stop in the Children’s Center, or call (585) 784-5300, option 1, to register.

Library Learning Lab — Tool School: 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 4. Learn about the basic tools of the construction trade and tool safety as you explore our multimedia centers filled with hands-on learning activities. For grades pre-K through 12 with caregivers. Registration is recommended. See a librarian in the Children’s Center, or call (585) 784-5300, option 1, to sign up. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Lego Club: 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 10. Build with Legos. The library provides the bricks. Open to all ages. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Bilingual Mandarin Chinese-English Storytime: 2 p.m. on Jan. 13 and 27. All ages are welcome, accompanied by a caregiver.

Toddler Dance Party: 10 a.m. on Jan. 18. Toddlers and their caregivers can dance their sillies out to some favorite tunes. Ages 18 months to 3 years, accompanied by a caregiver. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Blackstorytelling League of Rochester: 11 a.m. on Jan. 21. Join members of the Blackstorytelling League of Rochester as they pass on stories of history, heritage and culture. Arrive early as seating is limited. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Family Movie — “Christopher Robin”: 2 p.m. on Jan. 21. A working-class family man, Christopher Robin, encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of life. Rated PG; 104 minutes. Snacks are welcome. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Make and Take Craft — Lunar New Year: Jan. 30 through Feb. 5. Make crafts during the week leading up to the Lunar New Year. A new craft will be offered each day in the Children’s Center, while supplies last. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Teen/tween programs

5x7xDesign Teen Art Exhibit: on display through Jan. 31. View artwork, in a variety of media, created by students in grades six through 12 living in or attending school in Brighton. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Alice B. Wilson Literary Awards Contest: through Feb. 10. For students in grades six through 12 living in or attending school in Brighton. Cash prizes are awarded in junior and senior divisions for poetry, prose and nonfiction entries. Get complete rules at www.brightonlibrary.org or in the library. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Adult programs

Books Sandwiched In — “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah: noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 3. A Vietnam veteran moves his family to a remote Alaskan town in an effort to start a new life. Reviewed by Roderick Castle, manager of Support Services/Art Therapist, Veterans Outreach Center. Sandwiches are welcome; coffee/tea are available. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Cutting the Cable Cord: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 3. Find out how to “cut the cord” and still get the content wanted. John Nelson, JCC TechAge volunteer, will show attendees how. To register, call (585) 784-5300, option 2. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Travelogue — Iceland — Fire and Ice: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 8. Ellen Prill connects the geology of Iceland’s volcanoes and glaciers to the Icelandic lifestyle, including the country’s recreation, art, food, architecture and changing economy. Join for this informative and illustrative slide presentation. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Film Presentation — “Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution”: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 9. “Filmmaker James Redford embarks on a colorful personal journey into the dawn of the clean energy era as it creates jobs, turns profits, and makes communities stronger and healthier across the U.S.” — happeningthemovie.com. Cosponsored by Color Brighton Green and Citizens Climate Lobby.

What Was In Style? Art Nouveau with Don Hall: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10. Join for slides and commentary on this international style, most popular from 1890-1910, inspired by the curved lines of plants and flowers. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Read the Book — Join the Discussion — “The Invention of Wings” by Sue Monk Kidd: 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 16. Ask for a copy at the Circulation Center. Read the book and join. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Genealogy Assistance by appointment: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 23. Sign up for 25 minutes of genealogy assistance with one of the reference librarians. Stop at or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to sign up.

Mindful Yoga & Meditation 101 with Amy Jo Metzendorf of Bodhi Tree Yoga: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 23. Explore how to cultivate mindfulness and compassion through gentle yoga and meditation. Learn about simple ways to incorporate these practices into daily life. Participants will spend time lying on the floor and sitting in a chair, so bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket, and wear clothing that allows for easy movement. Registration is limited. Call (585) 784-5300, option 2. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Crafternoon/Knit Clique — Knit/Crochet Drop-In: noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring needlework projects and meet others. Board games, cards and materials for drawing and coloring are available. Snacks are welcome. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Technology classes

Internet Security, Privacy and Safety: 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. In this informative 90-minute seminar, attendees will learn how to better protect themselves online. Instructor Daniel Jones will cover secure websites, username and password safety, six important privacy tips, and email safety and scams. Stop at the Information Center, or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Tech Tutor 20-minute one-on-one sessions: Get help with internet questions or using a mouse; learn to send a text; sign up for a Gmail account; or learn how to download OverDrive books and audiobooks to a device. Stop at the Information Center or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register.