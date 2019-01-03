The Eastman Presents series will continue with Canadian Brass at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester.

The ensemble featuring Eastman alumnus Charles Daellenbach will team up with the Grammy-nominated Eastman Wind Ensemble, conducted by Mark Scatterday. The program will include works by Bach, Jeff Tyzik, Bernstein and Ray Wright.

Daellenbach will speak at the 2019 Richard F. Grunow Colloquium for Music Teaching, Learning and Performance at 4 p.m. on Jan. 29 in Hatch Recital Hall. This year’s colloquium will include a Q&A, followed by a reception in Wegman’s Gallery.

Tickets start at $17 for adults and $10 for students. Visit eastmantheatre.org for information.