Projects at Longridge Elementary School in Greece recently provided lessons in giving back to the community at Thanksgiving.

Teachers who participated: Mary Recore (first grade), Sue Cipura and Manette Carroll (first grade), Sarah Zink and Emily Peterson (second grade), Barb Bednar (second grade), Christine Edinger (second grade), Becky Zelesnikar and Cathy Rath (fourth grade), Christina Buduson (fourth grade), Amanda Robinson (fifth grade), Alexis Hoeschele (fifth grade), Lindsay Peown (fifth grade), and Maggie Valla and Sarah Wright (fifth grade).

Basic procedures used for lessons: All of the classes walk to Wegmans to buy the food for the baskets for the families. Most of the classes raise money to buy the food. Many of the classes make cards and draw pictures for the families. Many of our students are in need. We want to teach them that they can still give back and to try to help others no matter what their current situation is.

Lessons by classroom as to how they fit the curriculum by grade level:

All of our fifth-grade students learn about basic human rights. They read a story “Ryan and Jimmy,” which is about a boy who raises money to help build a well in Uganda. The teachers help the students make the connection between the boys in the story helping others in need and the students in our classes helping others in need right in our own community. Fifth-grade students also learn about decimals. By going to Wegmans to shop for the food, they are able to practice using decimals when budgeting the money and shopping for the food.

Second-grade students learn about communities in social studies. The second-grade teachers help the students make connections to their community by helping the students understand that some members of our community are in need, and it is important to help other members of the community.

Students in Hoeschele’s class did chores at home to earn money to help raise money for their Thanksgiving basket. The class was able to talk with the family on speakerphone to hear how really grateful the family was for everything the students did to help them.

Robinson’s class paired up with Edinger’s class to talk about how the reason for the season is to give back to others.

One of the students in Edinger’s class went with her to take the basket to the family, and came back to school to share with the class how dropping off the basket went and how grateful the family was.

The students in Recore’s first-grade class make a list of all of the items they want to buy for the family. The students are divided up into groups and are given gift cards to purchase the items. Each group is responsible for certain items and then if they have any left over money, they can buy other items that the family may need. Lessons in budgeting at an early age.

Bednar’s class raised money and walked to Wegmans to buy food for the family. They also made Thanksgiving cards to give to the family.

Zink and Peterson’s class discussed the importance of community and helping others. They brought in money and walked to Wegmans to buy food for the family. The students also made cards to give to the family. The family was most appreciative.

None of the students were required to bring in money. All students were able to participate in the walking field trip to Wegmans.

Reactions from the students: The students were so happy to hear from the families and were so proud of themselves for working to raise the money. The students were also really excited about walking to Wegmans to be able to buy food for others in need, and they never considered that the exercise in walking is another lesson usually reserved for the gym or recess.

These projects were reported by Carol Coons and Kay Cooper from the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf to Nancy Landas, profession development.