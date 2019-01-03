Spanish music station Mi 97.5 recently rebranded to MEGA 97.5 FM, airing tropical Latin including salsa, merengue and bachata, as well as reggaeton and trap Latino.

MEGA 97.5 FM is programmed by local broadcaster Freddy Colon to meet the demands of Rochester’s Puerto Rican-dominant Latino community. The station focuses on music, news, weather and community features.

Genesee Media operates five broadcast signals integrated with digital platforms in Rochester. WRSB 97.5 and 1590 AM is the city’s first and only commercial radio station dedicated to the growing Hispanic community.