Hands-In Entertainment will bring Crom Saunders to Rochester on Feb. 24 at The Lyric Theatre, 440 East Ave., for “Green Eggs and Hamlet,” a workshop for American Sign Language interpreters, and his one-man-show, “Cromania.”

Hands-In Entertainment is a nonprofit dedicated to providing and training quality interpreters for performing arts and large events, while increasing awareness within the community about accessibility through ASL interpreters.

Executive director Hunter Ekberg leads the Hands-In team of interpreters and develops the educational programming. Ekberg, originally from Minneapolis, graduated from the National Technical Institute for the Deaf and works as a freelance interpreter in Rochester.

Saunders’ workshop and one-man-show marks the beginning of Hands-In Entertainment’s educational programs.

“This is the exciting beginning to many more educational and cultural opportunities we plan to offer to the deaf community of Rochester,” Ekberg said. “We hope to engage children and young adults as we offer diverse programming centered around performing arts.”

Saunders received his Master of Arts in creative writing. He started teaching ASL and deaf culture at several universities before getting tenure at Columbia College Chicago, where he is the director of deaf studies. Saunders presents workshops and performs internationally.

“Green Eggs and Hamlet” will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will analyze the works of Shakespeare, Seuss and other writers whose works are traditionally established in content, context and tone, and discuss the obstacles in translation that comes with these traditional views.

“Cromania” will start at 7:30 p.m. The show features skits incorporating pop culture, impersonations, improvisation, ASL, puns and physical feats.

Call (585) 622-4515, email hekberg@handsinentertainment.org or visit handsinentertainment.org for ticket and registration information.