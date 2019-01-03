Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester, is presenting “The Magic of Light 2019” until Jan. 20, and will hold an opening reception from 5 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 4.

The 12th annual juried show features 103 photographers exhibiting over 135 framed images. Guest photographer Michael Lempert is displayed in the Neuberger Gallery.

Each photographer submitted digital images that were reviewed by jurors. The best were selected for the exhibit.

Two pieces will receive a Partner Choice Award at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4. Lumiere Photo and Frame will present a People’s Choice Award at 3 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Image City Gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free. The gallery is handicapped-accessible.

Visit bit.ly/2GMLJ8K for information.