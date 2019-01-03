The following programs will be offered at Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave. For more information or to register, visit irondequoitlibrary.org or call (585) 336-6060.

Adult programs

Drop-In Knitting Circle: 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. Bring needlework projects and chat with others while working. No registration required.

Technology Help with Teen Tech Tutors: 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Come in to get help with all technology questions. No registration required.

Open Enrollment with a LawNY Health Care Navigator: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 4, 11 and 18. A certified health care navigator from LawNY will assist attendees in enrolling for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Bring a photo ID, the previous year’s tax return and dates of birth and Social Security numbers for all family members who are enrolling. Registration for a one hour appointment is required.

Teen programs

Teen Writing Group: 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 4. For ages 12-18. Join to write, share, edit and laugh.

Dungeons & Dragons & Donuts: 11 a.m. on Jan. 5. For ages 13-18. For new and experienced players, join the most popular role-playing game of all time. Registration required.