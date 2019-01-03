Chili Public Library, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester, will host the following programs.

Mitten Drive: through Jan. 7. The library is collecting new mittens, gloves, hats and scarves for ages 6 weeks to 12 years at the Lewis Street YMCA Child Care Center.

Lego Club: 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 3. For all ages.

Roaring 20s and 30s Game Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 4. This afterhours program for people in their 20s and 30s are invited to enjoy board games, food, mocktails and raffles. Registration requested.

Toddler Time: 10 a.m. Jan. 7. For ages 2-3 with an adult. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and a craft.

American Girl Club: 4 p.m. Jan. 7. For ages 5-12. The program about the American Girls will include a book discussion and crafts. Books available by the Checkout Desk.

Chess Club: 6 p.m. Jan. 7. For ages 18 and younger.

Young Librarians: 6 p.m. Jan. 7. For ages 8-12. The group will meet on the first Mondays of the month to discuss how to make the library a better place.

Preschool Pals: 10 a.m. Jan. 8. For ages 4-5 with an adult. The program includes stories, songs and a craft.

Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8. For ages 24 months and younger with an adult.

Friends of the Chili Public Library: 6 p.m. Jan. 8. Open to the public.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. Jan. 10. For all ages.

Ancestry.com Training: 2 p.m. Jan. 10. Attendees will learn how to research their family trees using Ancestry.com. Registration required.

Amerks Reading Power Play with the Moose: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10. For all ages and families. The library will welcome a member of the Amerks and their mascot, the Moose, as they share a story, give an equipment demonstration and have an autograph session.

Teen Pizza Friday: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11. For ages 13-18. Attendees will eat pizza and snacks while relaxing after the library has closed with games, crafts and other activities. Registration encouraged.

Upcoming

Toddler Time: 10 a.m. Jan. 14. For ages 2-3 with an adult. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and a craft.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors: 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 14. For ages 12 and younger. Children who are learning to read and emerging readers can practice reading out loud with a therapy dog.

Monday Minecraft Madness: 6 p.m. Jan. 14. For all ages. Participants should bring a tablet and their Minecraft knowledge. Some computers will be available.

Ladies Night Out — Henna and Nails: 7 p.m. Jan. 15. Library staff will be on-hand to help attendees turn their nails into works of art and apply temporary henna tattoos. Supplies provided. Registration required.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia: 6 p.m. Jan. 16. Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. This program provides information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment, and more. Registration required. For information: (585) 760-5400.

Call (585) 889-2200 or visit chililibrary.org for information.

Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Road, Rochester, will host the following programs.

Late Opening: 11 a.m. Jan. 3. The library opens late on the first Thursdays of the month for staff training.

Sit, Knit and Stitch: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 3. For all experience levels. Participants can bring a personal project to work on while in the company of others who enjoy needlecraft like knitting, stitching and crocheting. Bring snacks and drinks.

Pajama Story Time: 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Jan. 3. For all ages. The program will include stories, songs, activities and a craft. Pajama wear is optional.

First Friday Films: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 4. For all ages. The library screens a film on the first Fridays of the month. Popcorn provided.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m. Jan. 7. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Jan. 7. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

NYS Disaster Preparedness: 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 7. The NY Citizen Preparedness Training Program teaches residents to have the tools and resources to prepare for any type of disaster, how to respond accordingly and then recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions. This training course will introduce responses to a natural or man-made disaster. This class for adults includes developing a family emergency plan and stocking up on emergency supplies.

Ideas and Authors: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7. The group will discuss “The Drop” by Dennis Lehane. Books available at the Circulation Desk.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Jan. 8. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Junior Friends: 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 8. For ages 9-16. This group of volunteers meets year-round, and helps the library with book sales, programs and decorations, among other fun things.

Music Makers!: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. Jan. 9. For ages 5 and younger with a caregiver. The program will inspire singing, dancing, listening and instrument playing in various learning styles. Children will be encouraged to interact socially. Registration required.

Lego Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10. For ages 5-12. Participants will build with the library’s collection of Legos. Registration required.

Preschool Dance Party: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver.

GPL Out On the Town: 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Comedy @ The Carlson, 50 Carlson Road, Rochester. Attendees will take a behind-the-scenes tour with Mark Ippolito before watching a live performance with comedian Chris Franjola. Check in with library staff at the bar area at 6:45 p.m. for a program ticket.

Saturday Baby Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 12. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Learn to Crochet: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12. For ages 18 and older. This month’s subject is double crochet, and the project options are a dishcloth or scrubby. Bring a personal project for help, if needed. Registration required.

Polymer Snowmen: 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 12. For ages 18 and older. Deb Coller will will show participants how to create a polymer snowman. Materials provided. Registration required.

Call (585) 247-6446 or visit gateslibrary.org for information.