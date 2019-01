Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Saturday — Luca Foresta and the Electro Kings, 9 p.m.

American Hotel, 7304 E. Main St., Lima: Sunday — Irish Jam, 4-7 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Friday — Head to the Roots, 5-7 p.m., River Lynch & The Spiritmakers, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Meg Gehman and Ray Bellizia (supper show), 5-7 p.m., Red Hot & Blue, 8-11 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Saturday — Open Mic with Meyer & McGuire, 6-9 p.m.

Brewery Pub, 8 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Griffith Martino Band, 7-10 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Mistar Anderson, Moses Rockwell, BFREE, 8 p.m.; Friday — Moses Rockwell, Candy Isle, Ryan Flynn, 33% Girl, Artist Showcase, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Roses and Revolutions, Greg Best Music, Fortuniato, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Gallon of Milk, The Joke's On us, False Pockets, 9 p.m.

Café Veritas at First Unitarian Church, 220 S. Winton Road, Rochester: Saturday — Singer Songwriters in the Round featuring Jim Lane, Sonia Lee and Jon-Michael Engard, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

California Brew Haus, 402 W. Ridge Road, Rochester: Friday — Cobalt Clouds and Friends, 7 p.m.

Club 86, 86 Avenue E., Geneva: Friday — Jimmy Richmond, 7-10 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Thursday — Paul Strowe, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday — Sam Nitsch, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Chris Bethmann, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — Squid, 4-7 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Rockhouse Riot, 9 p.m.; Friday — Jason Dodson Band, 10 p.m.; Saturday — 5 Head, 10 p.m.

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn, 60 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Saturday — Handsome Young Ladies, time TBA.

FLX Live, 427 Exchange St., Geneva: Friday — Agonal Rhythm, 7 p.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Rochester Groovecast's Best of Rochester Gathering featuring Joe "JoeBro" Kaplan, 9 p.m.; Friday — Dead Letter Office (R.E.M. tribute) and Driven to Tears (Police tribute), 8 p.m.; Saturday — Stavo, Mochester, Almost Nameless, 7:30 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White & Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sing-Along with Nora Bradbury-Haehl, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Saturday — Folkface, 8-10:30 p.m.; Sunday — Mount Pleasant String Band, 4-6 p.m.

Honeoye Boat House Grille, 5226 East Lake Road, Honeoye: Friday — Red Means Go, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — Griffith Martino Project, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Friday — Amy Montrois Trio, 5:30 p.m., Headed North, 9 p.m.; Saturday — Mr. Mustard, 8:30 p.m.

Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Tyler Westcott & Friends, 7 p.m.; Friday — Jackson Cavalier, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Steve Grills and the Roadmasters 8 p.m.; Sunday — Classical Guitar Night, 7 p.m.

Lock's Stock & Barrel, 5436 Route 64, South Bristol: Friday — Open Mic with Jack Jones, time TBA.

Longshots at Finger Lakes Hotel, 6108 Loomis Road, Farmington: Friday — Bryan Price, 8-11 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Friday — Hanna and The Blue Hearts, 8:30-11 p.m.; Saturday — The Uptown Groove, 8-11 p.m.

Macri's Deli, 699 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Nick Vecchioli, 5-7 p.m.

Montage Music Hall, 55 Chestnut St., Rochester: Saturday — Holiday Bang-Over featuring Habits, Revenant Subject, Beast, Gopnick, Oakhearts, White Tides, Juggernaut, 6 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Friday — Banned from the Tavern, 8:30 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Jumbo Shrimp, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Naples Hotel, 111 S. Main St., Naples: Fat Sabbath (Black Sabbath tribute), 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — Bad Habit, 9 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Sticks & Stones, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Brian Lindsay, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Big Blue House, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Keith Rotach, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — The Ayers Brothers, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Peacemaker Brewing Co., 20 Pleasant St., Canandaigua: Friday — Ende Brothers, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Sam Nitsch, 6-9 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Friday/Saturday — TBA, 6-9 p.m.

Rabbit Room at The Lower Mill, 61 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Serge and Friends, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing Co., 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — Justin Swank, 5-8 p.m.; Saturday — Scott Guest, 5-8 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Inside Out, 8 p.m. to midight; Saturday — Haywire, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Rio Tomatlán, 106 Bemis St., Canandaigua: Sunday — Warren Paul, 3-5 p.m.

Rylie J's, 38 Seneca St., Geneva: Friday — Rylie J's, 6-9 p.m.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Road, Henrietta: Friday — IJY, 9 p.m.; Saturday — Rhythm & Groove, 9:30 p.m.; Sunday — Gospel Brunch, 10:30 a.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Ben Rossi & Friends, 8 p.m.; Friday — John Payton Project, 8 p.m.; Saturday — The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters, 8 p.m.

Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St. #4, Victor: Saturday — Panda Handstand, 7 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Steve West, 6-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Tom Chamberlain, 6-9 p.m.