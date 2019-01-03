The Wyoming County sheriff says he owes his life to a newspaper delivery man who stepped in during an attack

WARSAW — After stepping in to save an area sheriff who was being attacked, a Cheektowaga man is being recognized by the state of New York.

It stems back to a chilly December morning while John "Jack" Harzynski was delivering newspapers for The Buffalo News.

"Way on the other side of the road there were two men wrestling, and for whatever reason I turned the car around. When I got out, I heard 'help, help,'" said Harzynski inside the Supervisors Chambers in Wyoming County.

What he didn't realize at that time was one of the men was Wyoming County Sheriff Gregory Rudolph.

"I just knew the man on top of him had a knife on him, inches from his body," he shared.

That suspect has been identified by deputies as Lynn Hall, who is now in custody.

Harzynski was able to pull Hall off the sheriff, who in turn tackled the suspect and placed him under arrest.

"I didn't know if he was injured or what, but [Sheriff Rudolph] flew out of nowhere. Great tackle," Harzynski teased the sheriff, handing him a football for the "amazing football tackle."

The incident forged an unexpected friendship between the two men.

Harzynski was being presented with the Liberty Medal, one of the highest awards a civilian can receive in the state of New York.

It is given by state senators to those who display heroic or humanitarian acts. It is so rare that state Sen. Patrick Gallivan said he's only been involved in three to four of the award presentations in his eight-year career.

"Given my background in law enforcement, I know things can go bad in a hurry and how important it is for citizens to help their fellow man. When I saw something like this, it's near and dear to my heart because of my background but I think it deserves recognition. If he didn't get involved, it could have gotten much worse than it was," said Gallivan, whose district includes all of Wyoming County. Gallivan is a former Erie County sheriff.

Harzynski says the real hero is Sheriff Rudolph for what he does every day in law enforcement.

The sheriff, however, disagrees.

"I'm appreciative of his humbleness, but to me [Harzynski] is my hero. And I'm forever grateful," expressed Rudolph, who says he's still sore from the incident but is back to work.