Sugar Plum came from a home that seriously restricted food and water, hoping that would make the cat litter stay cleaner. She and fellow cat Angel were skinny and dehydrated when they came to the shelter. Both are friendly and like to be petted, but could use some more TLC.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.