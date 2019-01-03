The Pittsford Community Library, 24 State St., recently announced its January programs. Visit townofpittsford.org/library or call (585) 249-5481 for more information or to register.

Children and families

Story times resume Jan. 7

Baby Story Time: 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Introduce a baby to rhymes, songs, fingerplays and board books. For ages 18 months and younger with a caregiver. Registration not required.

Toddler Time: 9:15, 10 and 10:45 a.m. on Mondays. Stories, songs and fingerplays make up this 20-minute story time for children 18 months to 3 years old with a caregiver. Registration not required.

Story Time Stars: 10 a.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. Children ages 3-5 can enjoy a half hour of stories, songs, and fingerplays. Registration not required.

Preschool Fair: 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Meet representatives from many local preschools and ask them any questions about their programs. Children are welcome. No registration required.

Meet an Amerks Player and the Moose: 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the Fisher Meeting Room. This fun program includes a book reading, equipment demonstration, autograph session and a chance to win Amerks merchandise. For all ages at the Pittsford Community Library. No registration required.

Baby Play Time: 10 to 11 a.m. on Jan 30 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Babies love exploring. Let a baby enjoy a variety of tactile toys and sensory activities. For ages 18 months and younger. No registration required.

Adults and tweens and teens

Tina Turner Knits — Mittens: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 5, 12 and 26 in the Fletcher Steele Room. Come learn how to make mittens with master knitter and teacher Tina Turner. Free patterns can be downloaded from Ravelry.com. Please choose from Easy Mittens by Ydun (beginner), Green Leaf Mittens by Amy Mercer (intermediate) or January Mittens by Hanna Levaniemi (advanced). Bring needles and yarn according to pattern instructions. Registration required.

Concert —Skylark: 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Join for Skylark, an a cappella group performing popular music from the 20th century and beyond. From jazz classics to the Beatles, James Taylor and Billy Joel, Skylark combines lyrical melody and vocal percussion to produce a rich blend of modern song. No registration required.

Great Novels Book Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the Fletcher Steele Room. “The Old Man and the Sea” by Ernest Hemmingway Copies of the book will be available at the checkout/return desk. No registration required.

Knitting for Charity: 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 8 and 17 in the Fletcher Steele Room. This group is dedicated to producing knitted items to benefit local charity organizations. Basic knowledge of knitting is recommended. Bring knitting needles and yarn. No registration required.

Murder for Lunch Book Group: noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 8 in the Fletcher Steele Room. “The Innocents” by David Baldacci. Copies of the title are at the Circulation Desk. No registration required.

Bubble Bath from Scratch: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 8. Jan. 8 is Bubble Bath Day, so come in and learn how to make a bubble bath from scratch that will be perfect for warming up during the long winter months. For students in grades six through 12. Registration required.

Happy Feet: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Certified Master Pedicurist Andrea Whitcomb-May will present information on caring for feet and provide home care recommendations. No registration required.

Beat the Sugar Blues: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the Fisher Meeting Room. This workshop will inspire participants to permanently change their relationship with sugar. They will understand what causes uncontrollable cravings and how to control what they eat and drink. Presented by nutrition health coach Pam Gardephe. No registration required.

The Great American Read Book Discussion — “One Hundred Years of Solitude” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Joseph O’Toole will use selections from the PBS Great American Read to discuss why certain books resonate with readers by examining the merits (and shortfalls) of five novels from the list. How families cope with difficulties will be the unifying theme in this book discussion series. Copies of the upcoming books will be provided at the session before, and any additional copies will be available at the Circulation Desk. This reading and discussion series is made possible through Humanities New York. Registration required.

Skyscrapers: 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Don Hall, former director of the Strasenburgh Planetarium, will trace the history and recent building boom of tall structures. While two major inventions of the 19th century enabled the building of the first skyscraper, 80 percent of the world’s 100 tallest buildings have been built since the year 2000. This talk explains why the skyscraper originated in Chicago and describes the tallest buildings in the U.S. and world today. No registration required.

Film Movement Series — Award-Winning Independent and Foreign Films: 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the Fisher Meeting Room. “Un Traductor” is not rated and 107 minutes long. The film will be in Spanish and Russian with English subtitles. A Russian Literature professor at the University of Havana is ordered to work as a translator for child victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster when they are sent to Cuba for medical treatment. No registration required.

Teen Community Service: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m on Jan. 15 and 29. PCL wants teen volunteers to help in the library. Students will straighten the Teen Place and help with various other library tasks. For students in grades six through 12. Registration required.

Martin Luther King Jr. Film Discussion Series: 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 17 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Join for a black history film with a discussion afterward. The films and discussions are a part of Pittsford Celebrates MLK. For titles, pick up one of the January program brochures or call (585) 249-5481. No registration required.

Beyond Bestsellers — Book Reviews with Ann McKay: noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the Fletcher Steele Room. Join Ann McKay for an hour of casual book talk. No registration required.

How Can I Let Go of That? Dealing with a Lifetime of Sentimental Clutter: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 16. For many people, making decisions about sentimental items represents their biggest challenge in decluttering and downsizing. In this fun, practical and creative program, Diane Zielinski will present ideas on how to determine what sentimental items are worth keeping and what items you can let go — whether by donating, giving to family members or simply recycling or tossing. The program focus will be on photos, letters and family memorabilia. No registration required.

Fabulous Films at the Library: 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the Fisher Meeting Room. The film is rated PG-13 and is 114 minutes long. Sophie prepares for the grand reopening of the Hotel Bella Donna as she learns more about her mother’s past. No registration required.

In Concert — LumenEssence: 2 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Join for a performance by LumenEssence, a vocal jazz trio inspired by the jazz classics of the World World ll era. They will perform music from the golden age of song in close three-part harmony. No registration required.