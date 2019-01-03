RF Collision in Canandaigua recently was certified by Assured Performance Collision Care, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization for maintaining the tools, equipment, training and facilities necessary to repair vehicles according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

Less than 5 percent of body shops in the U.S. are able to meet the requirements for certification and recognition. The criteria are based on auto manufacturer requirements to ensure the vehicle fit, finish, durability, value and safety after an accident.

“Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is being repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure the vehicle safety,” said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance. “RF Collision is officially a collision care provider. They represent the standard by which all other body shops are measured.”