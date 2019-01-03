The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says roadway between Belcher Road and County Rd. 15 is closed until further notice.

The driver of the tractor on County Road 40 near Bell Road has been safely removed. #FirstOnScene pic.twitter.com/8MRitkVcn7

— Jack Haley (@jackhaley42) January 3, 2019

National Grid is on scene working on the fallen power lines and poles brought down by the tractor on County Road 40 in Richmond. #FirstOnScene pic.twitter.com/x3sLgPhJJ3

— Jack Haley (@jackhaley42) January 3, 2019

The Honeoye Fire Department responded to County Road 40 Thursday after a tractor brought down numerous utility poles.

National Grid shut off the power and the driver of the tractor has been safely removed.

National Grid is on scene working on the fallen power lines and poles. Messenger Post Media was on scene with what looked like at least five utility poles down.

It is estimated that the section of County Road 40 between Belcher Road and County Road 15 could be closed for 12 hours.

This is a developing story.