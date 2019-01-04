The call came in around 6:30 a.m. Friday for a fire at Long Pond Shores Waterfront Apartments, a new development on Pond View Heights in Greece.

One person is dead following a fire Friday morning in Greece.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning for a fire at Long Pond Shores Waterfront Apartments, a new development on Pond View Heights.

The Lakeshore Fire Department chief says the fire was contained to one unit on the first floor.

The name of the victim has not yet been identified.

No word yet on how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.