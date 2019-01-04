The Antiques Club of the Finger Lakes will present a roundtable of antiques and books at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Geneva History Museum, 543 S. Main St.

The panel will include club member Marj Viertel, a retired antiques dealer; Bethany Haswell from Stomping Grounds; and Jennifer and Derrick Carlson, former owners of an antiques shop on Exchange Street.

Refreshments will be served at the free meeting. Attendees can bring small antique and vintage items of interest to share, or find more information from the panelists and club members.