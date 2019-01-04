Compeer Rochester, 259 Monroe Ave., is hosting volunteer open houses from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays in January to mark national mentoring month.
Attendees can learn more about Compeer programs and services, and participate in a preliminary friendship interview to be matched with a local youth, adult or veteran living with mental illness.
Compeer Rochester provides training and support for all volunteers. Visit compeerrochester.org for information.
Compeer holding volunteer open houses
Compeer Rochester, 259 Monroe Ave., is hosting volunteer open houses from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays in January to mark national mentoring month.