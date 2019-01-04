Compeer Rochester, 259 Monroe Ave., is hosting volunteer open houses from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays in January to mark national mentoring month.

Attendees can learn more about Compeer programs and services, and participate in a preliminary friendship interview to be matched with a local youth, adult or veteran living with mental illness.

Compeer Rochester provides training and support for all volunteers. Visit compeerrochester.org for information.