This year has been the worse year for leaf pickup in my 24 years as being a Town Board member. I cannot remember a year where the Highway Department put out leaf equipment and they switched to snow plow equipment and vice versa as many times as this year.

The town tried very hard through social media to keep Webster residents informed about our pickup schedule and when the highway would get to various streets. With the 36 miles of town roads, it was not always an exact date, but we tried our best.

I have received some phone calls that leaves are still out to the curb and residents would like them picked up. Most of these leaves were put out by contractors, who were also behind on their routes, after the town crews had winterized the vacuum equipment and put it away for the year. We will not be picking these leaves up.

Please note: We will not be picking up anymore leaves this year. Any leaves that are in your yard or at the curb must be bagged for your waste hauler to take away. It is in the permit process for waste haulers to take bagged leaves, and if you have troubles with this process please give me a call at my office and we will advocate on your behalf.

I think the town of Webster Highway Department did an outstanding job under very stressful conditions. We appreciate everyone’s patience and apologize to any Webster residents who were inconvenienced this year by Mother Nature.

Public information meeting on the Sandbar Park

The committee working on the design of a new Sandbar Park has informed me that they will be having a public informational meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 23 in the Town Board Meeting Room. This is the room adjacent to the Town Justice Courts located at 1002 Ridge Road — the building with the blue roof.

The Project Committee will be there along with representatives of Bayer Landscape Architecture, PLLC, the company the town has hired to help us through this long process. The committee will be able to show what designs they have come up with so far and to answer any questions Webster residents might have.

Please look for the time in next week’s Webster Herald or on the Town Boards website.

As always, if you have any questions about your town government, please feel free to contact me during regular business hours at (585) 872-7068; or email me anytime at supervisor@ci.webster.ny.us.