Lifespan, 1900 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester, is hosting Grief After Caregiving from 11 a.m. to noon on the third Fridays of the month.

The new support group is open to people coping with grief after caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease/dementia. Adult children, spouses and partners are welcome.

Registration is requested. Call (585) 244-8400, ext. 169 or email flcireferral@lifespanrochester.org for information.