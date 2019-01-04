Gov. Cuomo announces expansion of Rochester Insulated Glass Headquarters in Ontario County

MANCHESTER — The governor’s office announced Wednesday that Rochester Insulated Glass has completed phase one of a two-phase expansion of its headquarters in the Town of Manchester in Ontario County.

As part of the expansion, the glass fabrication company committed to creating at least 47 new jobs, and has successfully moved forward in filling 46 new positions.

In addition, with assistance from the state, and its “Finger Lakes Forward” inititative, the company agreed to retain 56 at-risk jobs at the Merrick Circle location. Phase II of the project is expected to be completed in March 2019.

"With smart investments and strategic partnerships, New York State is encouraging job creation and boosting local economies in every corner of the state," Cuomo stated. "Working with companies like Rochester Insulated Glass helps us to retain and create jobs for the hardworking men and women of this state and promotes growth for businesses throughout the region."

"The expansion of Rochester Insulated Glass is continuing to grow the manufacturing industry in the area and create new jobs," stated Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "With this state investment, the family-owned glass fabrication company is providing new opportunities in Ontario County and continuing to produce innovative products in New York. We're committed to investing in companies like RIG to keep moving the Finger Lakes forward and grow the economy."

In order to remain competitive, the project includes the purchase of state-of-the-art machinery and equipment. To support the expansion, Empire State Development is providing a $100,000 Economic Development Fund Capital Grant, as well as up to $600,000 through the Excelsior Tax Credit Program in exchange for promised job creation commitments. The total project cost is $3.35 million.

State Senator Pam Helming stated, "Today's announcement is exciting news for our region! The expansion of Rochester Insulated Glass in Manchester is a win for our community and will help drive continued economic development and job creation. Working together, we can improve our economy and create new employment opportunities for local residents. The Wolk family has been committed to our region for generations and Rochester Insulated Glass is a model corporate citizen. They run their business with the highest level of integrity.

"As State Senator, I will continue to work with the Governor, Empire State Development, my colleagues in the Legislature, and local leaders such as Manchester Supervisor Jeff Gallahan to promote new employment opportunities in upstate New York," Helming continued. "Together with the business community, we will continue our aggressive efforts to help local businesses like Rochester Insulated Glass grow, succeed, and create new jobs for local workers and their families.”

Rochester Insulated Glass was founded in 1972 and described itself on its website as a "third generation family owned and operated business" that operates nationally and internationally.

"RIG is a high value manufacturer of treated glass products. They serve commercial property developers throughout the world," stated Jack Marren, chair of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors. "The tradeable goods made here in Ontario County help sustain good jobs at RIG and have many direct and indirect benefits to the local economy. We congratulate RIG on choosing to expand and securing the future of this great company here."

For more information about Rochester Insulated Glass, visit http://www.rochesterinsulatedglass.com

For more information on "Finger Lakes Forward", visit https://esd.ny.gov/finger-lakes-forward-uri